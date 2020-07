The Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan and Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi, the main boards governing madrassas in Pakistan, have announced that their exams will be held July 11 to 16.

In a circular, Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi said students must follow SOPs during the examinations.

They have also announced that madrassas will reopen and classes will resume August 5.