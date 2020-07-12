Sunday, July 12, 2020  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Education

Hazara, Malakand private schools to reopen from August 4: association

Posted: Jul 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Hazara, Malakand private schools to reopen from August 4: association

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Private educational institutes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hazara and Malakand divisions will be reopened from August 4, Private Education Network officials announced Sunday.

Private Education Network KP Vice-president Amjad Ali made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday. Ali was flanked by the members of the schools’ body from the two divisions.

Transporters and businessmen have resumed activities across the country without SOPs, he said.

“This is why we have decided to open private schools under strict SOPs in the winter zone, which includes Hazara and Malakand divisions, and a few areas of Parachinar,” Ali said.

He said educational institutes in the winter zone had been closed for the past nine months. This has wasted a lot of time of the students, according to the PEN vice-president.

He said the government announced reopening schools from September, but winter vacations starting in the zone from December would cost the students a whole year.

The private schools’ body vowed to stage a demonstration outside the KP chief minister’s residence, if the government didn’t accede to its demands.

