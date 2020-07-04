Cuba offers scholarship to one aspiring Pakistani doctor

Cuba, one of the leading country in health sciences, has offered a seat to a Pakistani student aspiring to become a doctor.

Cuba leads the world stage in health sciences on the basis of having the highest number of doctors per 1,000 persons or per capita. Cuba has 7.51 doctors available for every 1,000 persons–nearly three times more than the neighboring USA, which has 2.51 doctors for every 1,000 persons.

Pakistan only has 0.98 doctors for 1,000 persons or only 98 doctors for every 100,000 persons.

According to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Cuban government has offered one undergraduate scholarship in the field of medicine for Pakistani nationals for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Cuban government will bear the tuition fee, hostel accommodation and will also give a monthly stipend of 100 Cuban Pesos.

However, the student will have to bear expenses like round trip air-tickets, buying of halal food, medical insurance and visa fee.

All Pakistani and AJK nationals aged between 18 and 22 years as on closing dates of the application are eligible to apply. The deadline to apply online via the HEC e-portal is on or before July 24.

The HEC says the final selection will be based on open merit. Interested students can fill the application at the HEC website.