Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Cuba offers scholarship to one aspiring Pakistani doctor

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Cuba offers scholarship to one aspiring Pakistani doctor

Photo: AFP

Cuba, one of the leading country in health sciences, has offered a seat to a Pakistani student aspiring to become a doctor.

Cuba leads the world stage in health sciences on the basis of having the highest number of doctors per 1,000 persons or per capita. Cuba has 7.51 doctors available for every 1,000 persons–nearly three times more than the neighboring USA, which has 2.51 doctors for every 1,000 persons.

Pakistan only has 0.98 doctors for 1,000 persons or only 98 doctors for every 100,000 persons.    

According to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Cuban government has offered one undergraduate scholarship in the field of medicine for Pakistani nationals for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Cuban government will bear the tuition fee, hostel accommodation and will also give a monthly stipend of 100 Cuban Pesos.

However, the student will have to bear expenses like round trip air-tickets, buying of halal food, medical insurance and visa fee.

All Pakistani and AJK nationals aged between 18 and 22 years as on closing dates of the application are eligible to apply. The deadline to apply online via the HEC e-portal is on or before July 24.

The HEC says the final selection will be based on open merit. Interested students can fill the application at the HEC website.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cuba scholarship
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis nominated for three international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis nominated for three international awards
Obituary: Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, the man who built IBA Sukkur
Obituary: Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, the man who built IBA Sukkur
Madrassas announce exams starting July 11, class resumption Aug 5
Madrassas announce exams starting July 11, class resumption Aug 5
Cuba offers scholarship to one aspiring Pakistani doctor
Cuba offers scholarship to one aspiring Pakistani doctor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.