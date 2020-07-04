Balochistan CM approves summary for promotion of Matric, Inter students

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan approved on Saturday a summary for the promotion of Matriculation and Intermediate students.

The results, however, will be announced after the province’s education board works out some legalities, said Prof Muhammad Yousaf Baloch, the chairperson of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. The education act says that students can’t be promoted until they take their examinations, he said. The government is, however, working to resolve this issue.

Matric and Inter exams were not held in the province because of the coronavirus outbreak. Different provinces, including Balochistan, had sent summaries for student promotions to their respective CMs.

Balochistan is the first province where the summary has been approved, Baloch added.