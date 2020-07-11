Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

No admission tests for IBA Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
No admission tests for IBA Karachi

Photo: IBA.edu.pk

The Institute of Business Administration Karachi has replaced its admission tests with alternative assessment criteria.

This applies to undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate programmes. The move comes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The admission tests scheduled for July 19 and July 26 for the MBA executive, all MS and PhD programmes, BS computer science, BS economics and mathematics and MS data science programmes will not take place.

Instead, candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on the criteria outlined by the admissions committee.

FaceBook WhatsApp
iba
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan planning on reopening schools in September
Pakistan planning on reopening schools in September
Pakistan schools, colleges to reopen from September 15: education minister
Pakistan schools, colleges to reopen from September 15: education minister
Hey, radio head: Gilgit Baltistan students tune in to learn
Hey, radio head: Gilgit Baltistan students tune in to learn
Balochistan CM approves summary for promotion of Matric, Inter students
Balochistan CM approves summary for promotion of Matric, Inter students
No admission tests for IBA Karachi
No admission tests for IBA Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.