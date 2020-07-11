No admission tests for IBA Karachi

The Institute of Business Administration Karachi has replaced its admission tests with alternative assessment criteria.

This applies to undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate programmes. The move comes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The admission tests scheduled for July 19 and July 26 for the MBA executive, all MS and PhD programmes, BS computer science, BS economics and mathematics and MS data science programmes will not take place.

Instead, candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on the criteria outlined by the admissions committee.