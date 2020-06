The Punjab government has promoted students of classes 1-8 without exams, the Punjab school education department said Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the Inter-provincial Education Ministers Committee in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Educational institutions in Punjab remain closed since March 13. The measure was one of the many aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

The virus has so far killed 731 people, while the number of known cases in the province stands at 43,460.