A school teacher and two guards have been suspended in Peshawar after a video of a motorcycle workshop set up at a public school went viral on social media.

The school was located in Peshawar’s Dera Ismail Khan.

Dozens of motorcycles were seen parked inside classrooms in the video made by a resident. It even showed mechanics working on the vehicles.

Peshawar’s district education officer has set up an inquiry committee. The school staff has been summoned to the education department’s office.