No uniformity in Pakistan’s education system: education minister

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood believes the Pakistani education system has disparities.

In a speech on the National Assembly floor Friday, the education minister said he is confident that if a student from an elite school and one from a madrassa are put together in a room, they would not have anything to talk about.

“They don’t have the same tongue, thinking or respect structure,” he said.

He said the government is bringing a uniformed education system and required the support of the provinces.

The education minister spoke about the reopening of schools and said there is a lot of pressure from private institutes to open schools, but the government will do what is best and is taking precautions.

No decision has been made yet for the opening of educational institutes by July 15, he said.