Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

No uniformity in Pakistan’s education system: education minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
No uniformity in Pakistan’s education system: education minister

File Photo

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood believes the Pakistani education system has disparities.

In a speech on the National Assembly floor Friday, the education minister said he is confident that if a student from an elite school and one from a madrassa are put together in a room, they would not have anything to talk about.

“They don’t have the same tongue, thinking or respect structure,” he said.

He said the government is bringing a uniformed education system and required the support of the provinces.

The education minister spoke about the reopening of schools and said there is a lot of pressure from private institutes to open schools, but the government will do what is best and is taking precautions.

No decision has been made yet for the opening of educational institutes by July 15, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Shafqat Mahmood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Online classes: HEC to provide mobile phone packages to students
Online classes: HEC to provide mobile phone packages to students
Mufti Naeem's son appointed chancellor of Pakistan's Jamia Binoria
Mufti Naeem’s son appointed chancellor of Pakistan’s Jamia Binoria
No uniformity in Pakistan's education system: education minister
No uniformity in Pakistan’s education system: education minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.