HOME > Education

Mufti Naeem’s son appointed chancellor of Pakistan’s Jamia Binoria

Posted: Jun 23, 2020
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sheikh Noman Naeem. Photo: Jamia Binoria International

Sheikh Noman Naeem, the eldest son of late religious scholar Mufti Naeem, has been appointed the chancellor of Jamia Binoria International, the religious institute said Tuesday.

Mufti Naeem had founded Jamia Binoria – an international Deobandi educational institute in Karachi – in 1979. It enrolls over 5,000 students, including hundreds from abroad.

The prominent religious figure passed away in Karachi Saturday. His eldest son has now taken over the institute.

Sheikh Noman Naeem completed his early education and Hifz-ul-Quran from Jamia Binoria. He then completed his Dars-e-Nizami and Aalim Course, Jamia Binoria said in a statement.

Read more: Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem

In parallel, Noman completed his BA and MA in Islamic Studies from the Federal Urdu University. He had been given the responsibility of the foreign department of Jamia Binoria International while he was studying the Mufti Course.

Sheikh Noman recently completed his PhD in Education System, according to the statement. He has spent most of his time in travelling for the sake of quality enhancement in Islamic education.

The newly appointed chancellor did management courses and various skill development programs by himself. The institute said it has been imparting Islamic education in almost 50 countries because of his efforts.

