Friday, June 19, 2020  | 27 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Education

Eliminating class differences in education is our top priority: PM

Posted: Jun 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Eliminating class differences in education is our top priority: PM

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that eliminating class differences in the country’s education system is his government’s top priority.

The prime minister said this while presiding over a meeting in Islamabad to review progress on reforms in the education system.

He directed all provincial education ministers to carve out a joint strategy for a uniform curriculum across Pakistan.

“A uniform curriculum should soon be made and implemented in the country,” PM Khan said. He asked the authorities to expedite the process of mainstreaming of seminaries.

He also wants a strategy to address the reservations of parents regarding fees.

Education Imran Khan Pakistan
 
PM Imran Khan, education, uniform curriculum, class difference
 
