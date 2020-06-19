Eliminating class differences in education is our top priority: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that eliminating class differences in the country’s education system is his government’s top priority.

The prime minister said this while presiding over a meeting in Islamabad to review progress on reforms in the education system.

He directed all provincial education ministers to carve out a joint strategy for a uniform curriculum across Pakistan.

“A uniform curriculum should soon be made and implemented in the country,” PM Khan said. He asked the authorities to expedite the process of mainstreaming of seminaries.

He also wants a strategy to address the reservations of parents regarding fees.