Sindh won’t be reopening schools from June 1

The Sindh government has decided against reopening schools across the province from June 1.

A notification issued on Friday by the education department read that all educational institutions in the province will continue to remain closed after June 1 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

It said the date of reopening of the schools will be announced considering the coronavirus situation in the province.

It also said the students of grades one to eight have been promoted to their next classes.

Earlier this month, the education ministers of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan turned down the Centre’s idea to resume the school term from June 1.

The ministers gave their suggestions via video link during a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood.

The participants discussed reopening educational institutions with government SOPs.

The Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan representatives turned down the idea, saying that reopening schools and other institutions might result in an exponential increase in COVID-19 infections.