Schools can’t expel students over non-payment of fees: SHC

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sindh High Court said on Thursday that schools could not fire students over non-payment of fees during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Sindh government had made it mandatory for private schools to reduce their fees, but the court had suspended the government’s notification.

At this, parents grew concerned that their children might be expelled from school, if they failed to pay the dues.

The provincial government again approached the court and requested clarification on the matter.

The court then said that school management could not expel students who were unable to pay their dues to the lockdown.

Sindh has been under a lockdown since the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions have rendered hundreds of thousands of people without any means of income.

The virus has claimed 200 lives in the province, with the number of known cases exceeding 12,000.

