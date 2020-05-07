Thursday, May 7, 2020  | 13 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July

Photo: FILE

The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation has rejected the government’s decision to keep educational institutions in the country closed until July 15.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced earlier that all educational institutions in Pakistan will remain closed till July 15. He said board exams had also been cancelled.

Mahmood made the announcement at a press conference in Islamabad alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rejecting the decision, APPSF President Kashif Mirza termed it “economic murder” of private institutes.

Ninety percent private school buildings are rented, while teachers are to be paid their salaries too, he said in a statement.

“Around 50% schools would be shut down permanently and one million people would lose their jobs if educational institutes remained closed until July 15,” Mirza said in a statement Thursday.

“It is impossible to recover educational losses due to the coronavirus lockdown.”

He demanded the government formulate SOPs and announce reopening of schools across Pakistan from June 1.

The APPSF president said if the government didn’t do so, then they would be forced to reopen schools under their own SOPs.

He also demanded the government withdraw the decision to cancel board exams.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Education Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, schools, All Pakistan Private Schools Federation, coronavirus, lockdown,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July
Pakistan education institutions to remain closed till July 15
Pakistan education institutions to remain closed till July 15
Balochistan schools to protest delay in reopening of schools
Balochistan schools to protest delay in reopening of schools
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.