Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes until mid-July

The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation has rejected the government’s decision to keep educational institutions in the country closed until July 15.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced earlier that all educational institutions in Pakistan will remain closed till July 15. He said board exams had also been cancelled.

Mahmood made the announcement at a press conference in Islamabad alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rejecting the decision, APPSF President Kashif Mirza termed it “economic murder” of private institutes.

Ninety percent private school buildings are rented, while teachers are to be paid their salaries too, he said in a statement.

“Around 50% schools would be shut down permanently and one million people would lose their jobs if educational institutes remained closed until July 15,” Mirza said in a statement Thursday.

“It is impossible to recover educational losses due to the coronavirus lockdown.”

He demanded the government formulate SOPs and announce reopening of schools across Pakistan from June 1.

The APPSF president said if the government didn’t do so, then they would be forced to reopen schools under their own SOPs.

He also demanded the government withdraw the decision to cancel board exams.