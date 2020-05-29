Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Education

Private schools association demands reopening of schools from June 1

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The All Pakistan Private Schools Association once again demanded the government reopen educational institutes in the country from June 1.

“We are unable to pay the teachers,” APPSA President Kashif Mirza said at a press conference in Lahore. “We must be allowed to open schools from June 1.”

Mirza said if they were not allowed to reopen schools, then they would stage protest demonstrations.

He described the concept of online education as a “flopped project”.

“We have formulated SOPs in accordance with international standards,” he said, urging the government to hold talks with them.

Educational institutes in Pakistan have been closed since March. The measure was taken in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 63,905. The virus has so far claimed 1,319 lives in the country.

