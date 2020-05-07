Thursday, May 7, 2020  | 13 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan education institutions to remain closed till July 15

Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File Photo

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood says all educational institutions in the Pakistan will remain closed till July 15.

He tweeted the update after the National Coordination Committee meeting and announced it alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan in a press conference Thursday evening.

Mahmood said board exams have been cancelled.

Students will be assessed on their previous performance in board exams.

He said universities will decide their exams schedule according to their own policies and according to the direction and SOPs issued by the Higher Education Commission.

Education Shafqat Mehmood
 
