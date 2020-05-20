Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Education

No face-to-face classes at Cambridge University until next year

Posted: May 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Cambridge University has announced that there will be no face-to-face lectures at the varsity for the next academic year due to the the coronavirus.

The BBC quoted the university saying that the lectures will be online and “it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person” if they meet social distancing requirements.

“The university is constantly adapting to changing advice as it emerges during this pandemic,” a statement from it read. “Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year.

“Lectures will continue to be made available online and it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person, as long as this conforms to social distancing requirements.

“This decision has been taken now to facilitate planning, but as ever, will be reviewed should there be changes to official advice on coronavirus.”

All teaching at the university was moved online in March, while exams are being carried out virtually.

