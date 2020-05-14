Matric, inter students to get 3% additional marks: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Thursday that students of class IX, X, XI and XII will be promoted after being given an 3% additional marks.

Ghani said the NCC meeting on Thursday agreed that in the present circumstances, it was not possible to conduct examinations.

The virtual meeting was attended by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and the provincial education ministers.

The Sindh minister, however, said they would be willing to take exams to decide student positions. “But if it is possible in the light of the circumstances,” he added.

He expressed these views at a press conference with Sindh Education Secretary Khalid Shah and Colleges Secretary Baqir Naqvi at Sindh Assembly Auditorium on Thursday.

Ghani said the steering committee of the Sindh education department had announced to promote students from class I to VIII. He said the committee submitted its report proposing amendments in the law regarding promotion of students from class IX to XII.

The minister said the meeting agreed that students from IX-XII will be promoted without examinations and will be given 3% extra marks.

If a student secured 60% marks in the ninth grade, then they will now be counted as 63% and the student will be able to get admission in XI class. Similarly, an additional 3% marks will be given to the first year students.

Replying to a question, Ghani said the current situation was not normal and the move would definitely lead to some problems, so the committee would hold regular meetings to resolve the issue.

He said they are also in touch with universities and higher secondary, medical, engineering and technical boards.

Students who failed in one or two subjects or had not taken the exam for any reason will be declared successful by giving passing marks, according to the minister.