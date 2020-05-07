Balochistan schools to protest delay in reopening of schools

The Balochistan Private Schools Grand Alliance is not pleased with the government’s decision to delay the reopening of schools till July 15.

They will be protesting the decision in a demonstration on May 12.

Balochistan will suffer the most from this kind of a decision, said the alliance’s spokesperson, adding that the province cannot afford a shut down anymore.

The government is consistently continuing hostile operations and an economic massacre of education in Balochistan, he said.

Keys of private schools will be handed over to the CM House during the protest on May 12.