Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Sindh High Court suspends government’s school fee reduction order

The Sindh High Court suspended on Thursday the provincial government’s order to reduce school fees by 20%.

The school owners approached the court and stated that they wouldn’t be able to bear expenses if they reduced fees.

In their petition, they said the government had also ordered them to give salaries to teachers and other staff.

The court suspended the government’s order and sought a reply from the Sindh Education Department.

The Sindh government ordered schools to reduce fees a few weeks ago.

The decision was taken after the government imposed a lockdown in the province due to the coronavirus pandemic.

