Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh government instructs private schools to reduce fees by 20%

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sindh government ordered on Tuesday private schools to reduce tuition fees for April and May by 20%.

It issued a notification on the necessary SOPs for private schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fee reduction order is mandatory. It is being done to provide relief to parents or guardians during the coronavirus lockdown.

Strict compliance of the concession order is necessary. The Sindh government has provided a list of numbers of a complaint cell in case parents have complaints.

The cell has been established in the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh, Karachi.

You can call on the following numbers to make a complaint:

  1. Office number: 021-99217490
  2. Mr Riaz Ahmed: 03332343148
  3. Mr Muhib Ali: 03333932441
  4. Mr Waqar: 03337036425

Teaching and non-teaching staff, too, can call on these numbers if they are not being paid.

