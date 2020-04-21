Sindh education department issues schedule for matric, inter exams

The Sindh education department issued on Tuesday the schedule for secondary and higher secondary school examinations in the province.

Matriculation examinations in Sindh will start from June 15, according to a notification issued by the education department. The higher secondary school exams will start from July 6.

The exams, which were due to take place earlier this year, had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer vacations in the province will last until May 30, the notification said.

Educational institutions will remain closed from December 20 to 31 on account of winter vacations, it said.