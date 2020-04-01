Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Private school offices opening starting April 2 for fees collection

Posted: Apr 1, 2020
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Private schools in Sindh plan to open their offices from tomorrow for fees collection in violation of the Sindh government’s lockdown orders. 

The Private Schools Management Association is arguing that the government has given them contradictory instructions.

PSMA Chairperson Sharf-uz-Zaman says countless teachers have yet to be paid. 

He told SAMAA TV that the offices of private schools will open starting tomorrow from 9am to 12pm. 

“Parents wishing to pay the school fees should come and give it,” he said. 

The schools are saying they need to collect fees to pay for salaries, building rent, taxes and other utilities. 

Earlier, the Sindh government had directed private schools across the province to pay full salaries to teachers. They were instructed to issue monthly fee challans instead of the usual bi-monthly or quarterly fee challans.

MOST READ
CAIE students will be graded on an evidence-based system
Private school offices opening starting April 2 for fees collection
 
 
 
 
 
