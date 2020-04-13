Pakistan launches its first education channel

Prime Minister Imran Khan formally launched the country’s first education channel in Islamabad on Monday.

TeleSchool Channel is a joint project of Pakistan Television Ltd and the Ministry of Education.

The channel will be available on satellite, terrestrial and cable. The educational channel will beam programmes from 8am to 5pm everyday and deliver content for grades 1 to 12.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the country is facing an unprecedented situation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The initiative aims to help children get education who are staying at home due to closure of schools.

PM Khan called the concept “brilliant” and said it should continue even after schools open as it will help the poor.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood told PM Khan 20 million children are out of school and even many adult literates are also not able to read and write beyond their names.

He suggested utilising mobile phones for education and learning as well.