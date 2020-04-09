Islamabad’s private schools directed to reduce fees by 20%

Private schools in Islamabad have been directed to reduce their monthly fees by 20% for April and May.

A notification issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Federal Education gave all private educational institutions a set of standard operating procedure during the closure. All schools have been closed till May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All schools have to give a 20% concession, except those charging less than Rs5,000 a month. The reduction is to give a measure of relief to parents, as the country is locked down and many aren’t able to go to work.

No schools are allowed to collect fees in advance and can only collect monthly fees.

Schools are not allowed to fire any staff members and have to pay all staff salaries regularly.

It also urged schools that follow the CIE system to allow students who want to appear in the October/November session to do so instead of the May/June session.

“However, the rest of the students may be dealt as per internal policy of the schools concerned.”