CAIE to treat private, school candidates in the same way

Private students registered with the Cambridge Assessment International Education in Pakistan will be treated in the same way as school candidates and marked through an evidence-based grading system, the CAIE said Thursday.

“We will treat private candidates in the same way as school candidates, in that all the grades we award will be based on evidence,” said Uzma Yousuf Zaka, the CAIE country director for Pakistan.

She said where centres had accepted entries, those students should be included if the head of the centre was confident that they had seen sufficient evidence of the student’s achievement to make an objective judgment.

“Where a candidate has not been taught at the centre handling their entry, centres need to carefully consider what evidence can be authenticated,” Zaka said.

“Evidence from education institutions and previous schools may be acceptable.”

As with schools, she said, heads of centres would be responsible for vouching for the authenticity of the evidence gathered about every candidate.

Zaka said they realised that some centres might not be able to find enough evidence for some of their private candidates.

“It is unlikely to be possible therefore to give grades to all private candidates, some of whom may instead need to take exams in the November 2020 exam series to get their grades,” she said.

The CAIE country director said they would not charge the exam fee if centres could not supply a predicted grade for a candidate through lack of evidence.

She urged private candidates with questions about the process to contact the centres with which they had registered their entries.