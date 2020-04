Balochistan’s private and public universities are going to stay closed till May 31.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has directed university administrations to begin holding online classes.

These directives were made public in a notification issued by Governor House.

Schools and universities across the country were shut down due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan. The country-wide lockdown has been extended till April 14 as Pakistan races to curb the growing number of cases.