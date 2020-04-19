Sunday, April 19, 2020  | 25 Shaaban, 1441
Balochistan’s private schools threaten to drop keys at CM House

Posted: Apr 19, 2020
Posted: Apr 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Balochistan’s private schools say they are facing massive financial losses and want the government’s help. If they don’t get any financial help, they’ve threatened to drop the school keys off at Chief Minister House.

During a press conference, representatives of the Balochistan Private School Grand Alliance said there are 1,800 private schools educating around 800,000 students in the province for Rs1,000 to Rs1,500 per month.

Due to the long-term closure of schools in the province, school owners are finding it difficult to pay building rent, teachers’ salaries and utility bills, such as gas, water and electricity.

Due to these financial losses, some private schools have had to shut down permanently, they said, adding that 50,000 teachers and other school staff are also being affected.

The school representatives said that they’ve approached the authorities about their problems but no one is doing anything. If you don’t address our concerns, private schools in the province will shut down, they warned.

They have asked the government for a grant in aid for private schools which will be used to pay salaries and rent They also want the government to waive taxes and utility bills for schools.

