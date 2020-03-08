Sunday, March 8, 2020  | 12 Rajab, 1441
Education

Sindh teachers to return to school on March 9

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 8, 2020
Sindh teachers to return to school on March 9

Photo: AFP

Schools across Sindh are still reopening on March 16, according to Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

But teachers and other staff will head back to the classrooms on March 9 to prepare. They will get Intermediate and Matriculation students’ admit cards ready.

Their exams are scheduled on March 16 (Monday) and will be held that day.

The minister chaired a steering committee meeting on Saturday and also decided that summer vacations will be from May 15 to July 15.

A helpline will also be set up to curb cheating.

Schools across the province were shut down over fears of the coronavirus spreading. Pakistan has reported six confirmed cases of the virus and three of the patients are in Karachi.

