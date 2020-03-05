Sindh schools want Matric exams postponed till March 25

The secretary of boards and universities at Sindh’s education department says the Intermediate and Matriculation exams will be held according to schedule.

The Matric board issued a notification announcing that the exams would begin March 16.

However, the private schools association has a problem with that. Schools in Sindh have been shut down over coronavirus fears and are scheduled to reopen on March 16 (Monday).

There isn’t enough time for schools to prepare the admit cards, according to the association.

It wants the date to be extended till March 25.