Registrations of 25 Karachi schools suspended for staying open

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh Karachi has suspended the registration of over 25 schools in Karachi for not shutting down on Monday.

The Sindh government announced on Sunday that all schools in Karachi would remain closed till March 13 after a second coronavirus case was reported in the city.

Private schools director-general Mansoob Siddiqui had ordered inspection teams to check whether schools in Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Nazimabad and North Karachi were open.

The registrations of these schools has been suspended and action against them recommended to the chairperson of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi.

They have been called to the DG’s office where he will decide whether to cancel their licences and seal the schools.