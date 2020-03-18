Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Education

‘Pakistan’s local, international school examinations to resume after June 1’

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
File Photo

Examinations of all local and international boards in Pakistan have been postponed until June 1, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media during a press conference on Wednesday, the minister clarified that the decision doesn’t just apply to boards in Pakistan but also international boards such as the Cambridge Assessment International Education.

“The decision has been announced by the CAIE board as well,” Mehmood said. “Hopefully, if the situation improves, all exams scheduled after June 1 will take place as per schedule,” he said.

Assessments of the Matric and Intermediate boards will also commence from June and last till July 15.

“Given the pandemic has affected people worldwide, I have requested Cambridge to extend their May-June exam session to September-October,” the minister explained. “The final decision, however, will be taken by the board itself.”

Mehmood pointed that the decision was taken to provide clarity to students so that they could prepare for accordingly.

On the other hand, a meeting of all provincial education ministers will held on March 27 to decide whether or not schools should be reopened.

“The decision will be taken after seeking advice from the health ministry,” Mehmood said.

He added that admissions in universities have also been delayed.

The federal government had closed down all educational institutions across the country until April 6 as a precautionary measure to contain the novel coronavirus spread.

Pakistan has reported 237 known cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday. Most of these cases are from Sindh.

