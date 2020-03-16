No compromise on education, students to take classes online: HEC

Educational institutions may have closed for three weeks, but no compromise is being made on studies, Higher Education Commission Chairperson Tariq Banuri said on Sunday.

On orders of the federal government, schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan have been closed as a precautionary measure to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

This, however, doesn’t mean that a halt will be put on classes, said Banuri. The department has launched online classes for university and college students across the country. “During these three weeks, teachers will give lectures online,” he said.

According to the HEC, an online learning management system will be introduced in more than 70 classes and a team of experts will also be formed.

“Institutions that don’t have these systems will get them installed within two weeks,” the chairperson said.

Data of all online classes will be compiled. A list of courses will be prepared and it will be aired on television. Teachers will also be provided online evaluation systems.

“We will also ensure that internet services are provided to all those areas that don’t have service and modern technological systems are installed there,” Banuri added.