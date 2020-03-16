Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

No compromise on education, students to take classes online: HEC

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
No compromise on education, students to take classes online: HEC

Photo: AFP

Educational institutions may have closed for three weeks, but no compromise is being made on studies, Higher Education Commission Chairperson Tariq Banuri said on Sunday.

On orders of the federal government, schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan have been closed as a precautionary measure to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

This, however, doesn’t mean that a halt will be put on classes, said Banuri. The department has launched online classes for university and college students across the country. “During these three weeks, teachers will give lectures online,” he said.

According to the HEC, an online learning management system will be introduced in more than 70 classes and a team of experts will also be formed.

“Institutions that don’t have these systems will get them installed within two weeks,” the chairperson said.

Data of all online classes will be compiled. A list of courses will be prepared and it will be aired on television. Teachers will also be provided online evaluation systems.

“We will also ensure that internet services are provided to all those areas that don’t have service and modern technological systems are installed there,” Banuri added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus hec
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
education institutions, colleges, schools, universities, HEC, technological systems, students, education, online classes
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh closes educational institutions until May 30 amid coronavirus fears
Sindh closes educational institutions until May 30 amid coronavirus fears
O, A-Level exam schedules unchanged despite Pakistan school closure
O, A-Level exam schedules unchanged despite Pakistan school closure
Punjab closes educational institutions, prohibits public gatherings for three weeks
Punjab closes educational institutions, prohibits public gatherings for three weeks
Examinations in Sindh to commence from June 1: Saeed Ghani
Examinations in Sindh to commence from June 1: Saeed Ghani
Karachi's Habib University to remain closed till March 23
Karachi’s Habib University to remain closed till March 23
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.