KP closes education institutions for 15 days over coronavirus fears

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced that it is closing all schools, colleges and universities in the province for 15 days until March 31.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting in Peshawar Friday morning. All the members of the cabinet unanimously decided to keep all education institutions closed as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

The government has also postponed secondary school examinations. It has ordered tuition centres across the province to remain closed for 15 days.

The decision was reinforced by KP Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

All government meetings planned in the province have also been postponed. Meetings with prisoners inside prisons have been halted.

The development comes hours after Pakistan’s coronavirus count reached 22, with a majority of cases reported in Sindh. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not reported any cases yet, however, five cases have been reported in Gilgit.

