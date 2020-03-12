Habib University to remain closed till March 23

The Habib University in Karachi has announced that it will remain closed until March 23 amid fear of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The development comes hours after Pakistan’s coronavirus count reached 21, with a majority of these cases reported in Sindh.

In a statement, the university said that it will move its courses to online platforms from March 16 and the campus will remain closed for students.

On February 26, the Sindh government had ordered closure of all educational institutions across the province. It has now decided to reopen them from March 16.

“Based on the gradually rising number of infected citizens in Karachi, HU believes it’s highly advisable to continue to keep educational institutions closed and prevent large public gatherings,” the varsity statement said.

“If protective measures are withdrawn prematurely there can be widespread infections in a heavily populated metropolis like Karachi.”

The university said it will reassess the situation during the coming week to decide the future course of action.