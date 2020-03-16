Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Examinations in Sindh to commence from June 1: Saeed Ghani

Posted: Mar 16, 2020
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Secondary examinations of students across Sindh will commence from June 1, Education Minister Saeed Ghani said in a press conference on Monday.

Students studying in grade nine and matriculation will sit for their exams on June 15. Intermediate students, both grade 11 and 12, will have their examinations from July 6. All papers will be held in the afternoon shift, the minister confirmed.

“Results of all the classes except grade 12 will start coming out from August 15,” Ghani said. Results of 12th graders, on the other hand, will come out on September 15.

The Sindh government had postponed all examinations and shut down all educational institutions following the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province. Sindh has reported the highest number of cases so far.

Admissions of students getting promoted to grade 11 will start from July 15. “You will note that we are commencing the admissions before the results,” Ghani said. “These will be provisional admissions, which will be confirmed after the results come out,” he explained.

Addressing the media, the minister said that the government was trying to confirm the examination dates for Cambridge students as well. “I have a meeting with the federal education board and we are trying to close all schools by June 30,” Ghani said.

The pandemic has affected people worldwide and it is expected that the British Council will suspend their examinations too, he said.

Following the closure of schools, parents have protested against paying schools fees. To this, the minister said that monthly fees should be paid but not advance fees. “We should keep in mind that the fees charged is used for paying employees working at schools and if we stop that it will be unfair to them,” he said.

Ghani emphasied that vacations have been given to students to protect them from the virus. “I want parents to advise children to stay at home instead of going out,” he added.

The national tally of those affected by the virus touched 94 after 50 new cases were reported in Sindh Monday morning. This is the highest number of cases reported in a day.

