Dedicated TV channel to start educating children in Pakistan: minister

A dedicated television channel will be launched to resume education for children while schools remain closed, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said in a tweet Tuesday.

Mahmood said although the move will require a lot of work, it is expected to start early next month.

We have started work in Fed Ministry of Education to use a dedicated TV channel for running school courses during the time the schools are closed. Requires a lot of work but we hope to start early next month — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 24, 2020

To prevent any compromises made on education, the education ministry and the Higher Education Commission have been working on ways to resume courses for students.

Schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan were closed down as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Pakistan has so far reported 892 cases of COVID-19. Most of them are from Sindh.