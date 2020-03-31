CAIE students will be graded on an evidence-based system

Pakistani students registered with Cambridge Assessment International Education will be marked through an evidenced-based grading system.

This was confirmed by CAIE Pakistan Country Director Uzma Yousuf in a press statement on Tuesday.

“We are working to ensure that all of our students around the world receive a fair, valid and globally recognised qualification,” she said.

Cambridge will use its own evidence combined with evidence from schools.

She said schools are being asked to collaborate with them as they make “evidence-based decisions” about grades for each student in each subject they have entered for in the May/June 2020 exam series.

“We are asking schools to consider what evidence they will be able to gather to support these decisions. This evidence will include examples of work students have done to prepare for their May/ June 2020 exams,” the statement read.