CAIE exams scheduled for May/June postponed: education minister

Cambridge Assessment International Education examinations scheduled to held in May/June have been postponed, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tweeted Tuesday evening.

He said Cambridge will announce the new dates for the exams.

The decision was taken in a meeting held today (Tuesday) with provincial education ministers and senior education officials. “It was decided that O and A level exams of Cambridge due in May and June, would be postponed. Cambridge will announce new dates,” Mahmood tweeted after the meeting.

He clarified that this decision to postpone O and A level was taken in a meeting where Ms Uzma Yousaf, head of Cambridge in Pakistan, was present.

He said that re-exams to be conducted by the federal and provincial boards will now be held between June 1 and July 15. An exact timetable, he said, will be issued by each board.

The Higher Education Commission shared in the meeting that due to delay in board exams, universities will delay their admissions to October, Mahmood said.

Last week, the Pakistan country director of the Cambridge Assessment International Education confirmed in a statement that the exam schedule for O and A Level examinations is not being changed as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

CAIE postpones exams in May, plans a full series in Oct-Nov

The CAIE said in a statement that it was aware of the Pakistan government’s that local and Cambridge examinations across the country will not take place until June 1.

“Some Cambridge examinations are scheduled to take place from 1 June, and as of now, we anticipate that they will run in Pakistan as planned,” it said.

“We are working in collaboration with the government of Pakistan to ensure the safety of students, and provide them with academic continuity in this very challenging situation.”

The CAIE said it was now working with universities to assist them in recognising student potential.

“We will also now plan for running a full exam series in October and November for students who are not able to take them in May and June,” it said. “The Cambridge May/June exam series runs in countries throughout the world, and goes ahead in agreement with local governments.”

The CAIE said it understood the pressure on students and parents under these unique and challenging circumstances.

“Both Cambridge and the government of Pakistan are trying to make the best decisions possible for students at this time,” it added.