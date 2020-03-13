Balochistan closes education institutions until March 31 over coronavirus fears

The Balochistan government has announced that all schools, colleges and universities in the province will remain closed until March 31.

The decision was announced during a press conference in Quetta Thursday night. “The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the province,” said Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad.

He added that legal action will be taken against those who oppose the decision.

On the other hand, members of the Balochistan Private School Grand Alliance have dismissed the decision. According to member Nazar Barech, the education system of the province is going through a tough phase and an extension in school closure will worsen it.

All political parties in the province should raise their voices against the decision, he added.

The development comes hours after Pakistan’s coronavirus count reached 21. A majority of the cases have been reported in Sindh but one case has been reported in Quetta. The patient is a 14-year-old boy.

Thousands of people are quarantined at the Taftan Border and in a camp in Quetta.