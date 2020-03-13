Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Balochistan closes education institutions until March 31 over coronavirus fears

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Balochistan closes education institutions until March 31 over coronavirus fears

Photo: AFP

The Balochistan government has announced that all schools, colleges and universities in the province will remain closed until March 31.

The decision was announced during a press conference in Quetta Thursday night. “The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the province,” said Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad.

He added that legal action will be taken against those who oppose the decision.

On the other hand, members of the Balochistan Private School Grand Alliance have dismissed the decision. According to member Nazar Barech, the education system of the province is going through a tough phase and an extension in school closure will worsen it.

All political parties in the province should raise their voices against the decision, he added.

The development comes hours after Pakistan’s coronavirus count reached 21. A majority of the cases have been reported in Sindh but one case has been reported in Quetta. The patient is a 14-year-old boy.

Thousands of people are quarantined at the Taftan Border and in a camp in Quetta.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Balochistan, coronavirus, Sindh, Education, schools, colleges, universities, Sardar Yar Muhammad, Quetta, press conference
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh closes educational institutions until May 30 amid coronavirus fears
Sindh closes educational institutions until May 30 amid coronavirus fears
Sindh teachers to return to school on March 9
Sindh teachers to return to school on March 9
Karachi's Habib University to remain closed till March 23
Karachi’s Habib University to remain closed till March 23
Sindh students advised to keep three-foot distance from each other
Sindh students advised to keep three-foot distance from each other
KP closes education institutions for 15 days over coronavirus fears
KP closes education institutions for 15 days over coronavirus fears
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.