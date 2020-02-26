Liaquatpur residents accuse landowner of occupying boys school

The building was constructed in 2002

People in Liaquatpur have accused a local landowner of occupying a boys' school.

The Boys Elementary School in Ghafoorabad was reportedly constructed in 2002 after a donation from the World Bank. It spreads over 12 kanals and comprises five classrooms and six washrooms.

It, however, was never made functional and has been taken over by a landowner.

“The building was to be turned into a school but no one ever came here,” a resident Rahim told SAMAA Digital. If they open this school, it would be very convenient for us as our children walk for an hour to go to school, he added.

“Some people have even stolen the bricks from the building’s boundary walls,” he said.

“I have to wake up early and go to school after walking for really long time,” a child said. “I wish they would open this school so I don’t have to walk so far every day.”

Markaz Noor Wala, an assistant education officer, in a letter dated September 6, 2019 has claimed that the complaint received on the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal about the school is correct.

He wrote that there is agriculture equipment and animals inside the building. The officer named Makdoom Iqbal as the person who has occupied the land, adding that the authorities should open the school.

Another officer has claimed that they have no record of the building. “We don’t know if the building was made as a school,” he said. A telling sign, however, is that the building has blackboards in the classrooms.

On January 24, the district education officer issued a notification with instructions for a teacher Muhammad Asif to teach at the school.

Residents of the area said that the teacher came to the school for a few days and then stopped coming.

The residents have asked the government to take notice so that their children can get education in their own village.