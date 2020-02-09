Lack of schools doesn’t stop Bara students from getting educated

The absence of classrooms and blackboards does not deter students in Khyber’s Bara from getting educated.

Nine years ago, more than 60 primary and secondary schools in the district were bombed by terrorists.

According to the residents of Bara, almost a decade has passed but schools in the district have not been rebuilt despite several promises by the government.

Children are taught inside tents and are often forced to take classes under the open sky as well. “We teach the students under open sky on the ground as we don’t even have floor mats,” a school teacher said.

“These tents too have been given to us by civil society organisations and not the government,” the teacher added.

Parents have blamed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s education department for this. “A tender was issued thrice but even after that construction of the schools did not start,” the father of a student said.

But Bara’s students are motivated and dream of becoming doctors and engineers. The only hurdle in their way is the lack of basic facilities. “We do not have classrooms, washrooms or even blackboards,” a student said.

Due to the lack of resources, several parents have taken their children out of school. They have demanded that the government should “at least provides them their basic right”.