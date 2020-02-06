German unis don’t always have language requirement for Pakistani students

Most students aspiring to study in Germany have a misconception that they have to speak Deutsch proficiently. According to the DAAD German Academic Exchange Program, however, not all universities and programmes require it.

“It depends on the programme you opt for,” a DAAD representative told SAMAA Digital at the Dawn Education Expo on Sunday. “There are several Pakistani students who are studying at multiple universities in Germany without having a proficiency in the language.”

German universities are popular with Pakistani students because they are less expensive than other international ones. All German varsities are public-owned and so their tuition fee is cheaper for both local and international students. Apart from that, DAAD offers scholarships to Pakistani students, especially graduates and varsity faculty members. Through it you can study in the country free-of-cost and are even eligible to monthly stipends of up to Rs145,091.

“The classes here are conducted in English,” said Abraar Khan, a master’s student who is studying in Germany. “In fact, most universities here also offer German language classes every semester.”

If your programme does have a German language requirement, you can take a course at the Goethe-Institut in Pakistan, which is the only place offering certified language courses. The entry-level course costs Rs27,000 and can be completed in seven weeks. Fun fact: Pashto-speaking Pakistani students often find it easier to learn German because there are similarities in their linguistic structures.

Getting into any German university also means that you have to deposit an amount into your bank account and keep it locked for two years. “It’s like a security deposit and is locked as a means of security,” Khan said. “It was initially Rs1.4 million but has increased due to the exchange rate.”

The drawback of some German varsities is that they may not be that well-known. And if your programme has a language requirement, you have to put in half a year and spend even more money to cover it.

SAMAA Digital advises any student applying abroad to be cautious and this article in no way endorses this university. The purpose of interviewing DAAD’s representative at the DAWN expo was to provide students with information so they can explore on their own further.

Each university has a different requirement and offers a variety of programmes. If you’re interested you can visit www.daad.de. For scholarships, visit www.ic.daad.de/islamabad.