Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Education

Sindh CM appoints Dr Akbar Zaidi as IBA executive director

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Sindh CM appoints Dr Akbar Zaidi as IBA executive director

Dr Akbar Zaidi. Photo: VoA via Youtube

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appointed on Monday Prof Dr Akbar Zaidi as executive director of the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi.

Dr Zaidi has been appointed for a period of four years, according to a notification issued by Sindh Department of Universities and Boards.

He is one of Pakistan’s most prolific political economists. Apart from political economy, Dr Zaidi also has great interest in development, social sciences and history.

He has written more than 75 academic articles in international journals, as well as numerous books and monographs.

Dr Zaidi will be replacing Dr Farrukh Iqbal.

