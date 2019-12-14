Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Education

Winter holidays to start at Punjab schools on December 20

3 hours ago
Winter holidays to start at Punjab schools on December 20

Winter vacations at public and private schools in Punjab will start on December 20.

The Punjab school education department has announced that holidays will be from December 20 to January 5.

All schools will reopen on January 6.

