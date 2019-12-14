Winter holidays to start at Punjab schools on December 20

Photo: Online
Winter vacations at public and private schools in Punjab will start on December 20.
The Punjab school education department has announced that holidays will be from December 20 to January 5.
All schools will reopen on January 6.
Samaa Digital
Farah Rabbani
Muhammad Ali Jarh
