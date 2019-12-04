Mia Khan: the Afghan father dedicated to educating his daughters

Mia Khan, a dedicated father and resident of central Sharana in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, travels 12 kilometres on his motorbike every day to take his daughters to school. He then waits outside the school for hours until the dismissal bell rings to take them back home.

For Khan, this is now a routine. “I am illiterate, and I live on daily wage, but my daughters’ education is very valuable to me because there is no female doctor in our area. It is my greatest desire to educate my daughters like my sons,” he said, as reported by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA).

Khan is one of several residents of his village eager to educate their children, irrespective of gender. His three daughters study at the Nooraniya School for Girls, which is run by the SCA.

the Real Hero….#MiaKhan Who Takes His Daughter 12km On His Bike To School And Wait For 4 Hours Till His Daughter’s Classes Ends….

He Is Uneducated But He Want His Daughter A Doctor…. Really Appreciate it…. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r1sSZYxkoc — ismail kakar (@IsmailKakar6) December 4, 2019

— Qaiser NAWAB (@qaisernawab098) December 3, 2019

One of his daughters, Rozi, said she is “so happy that I study. I am in grade six this year. My dad or brother brings us on a motorcycle every day to the school and when we leave, he brings us home again.”

Two of Khan’s daughters are in sixth grade and the third is in fifth grade. He said the school was chosen because it provides quality education.

There are 220 girls currently studying up to sixth grade at Nooraniya and it is one of hundreds of such schools set up by SCA in Paktika, with the majority of students being girls.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.