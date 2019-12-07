Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Education

Deadline to apply for Ehsaas scholarships extended till Dec 24

46 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The deadline to apply for undergraduate scholarships under the Ehsaas Programme has been extended.

The original deadline for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project was December 10 but it has now been extended to December 24.

The scholarship programme is for high achievers from low income families. Public sector universities participating in the project have been asked to notify the new date on their campuses.

The Higher Education Commission announced the extension on its Twitter page.

The scholarship is available to students who are currently enrolled in undergraduate degree programmes at selected public sector universities and applicants who have secured admission on merit, fulfilling admission criteria of the respective university.

The university’s admission age limit is being followed. Students on other scholarships or grants and students who have been admitted on a self financing basis cannot apply. Students enrolled in distant learning programmes are ineligible.

To apply, visit the Ehsaas project section on the HEC website here. 

 
