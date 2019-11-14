Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Smog alert: Lahore schools to remain closed for two days

2 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Punjab government has decided to close all public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala because of dense smog.

The schools will remain closed on November 15 and November 16, according to a notification issued by the school education department of the provincial government.

Lahore is choking once again as smog reappeared in the city on Tuesday night. Air quality levels across the city rose and people started to panic. Lahore once again became the second most polluted city in the world after India’s Delhi.

What you can do to stay protected

The rise in smog often coincides with a rise in numerous health concerns, including asthma, lung damage, bronchial infections, and heart problems and shortened life expectancy. Here are some tips to keep yourself and your family protected:

  • Wear grade N99 masks when outdoors. A regular medical mask may not be enough to filter the micro-pollutants
  • Stay hydrated. Water will help dilute any toxins that go into your system. It also helps supply oxygen to your body
  • Install an air purifier in your home
  • Carry an inhaler approved by a doctor, even if you are not asthmatic. It can come in handy in case of an emergency
  • Eat more vegetables and avoid meat for better circulation of oxygen
  • Go easy on exercises. Heavy exercise demands heavy oxygen intake that eventually leads to more toxin intake

