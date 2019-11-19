Tuesday, November 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

KP govt wants Sikh students to become tech-savvy

16 mins ago
KP govt wants Sikh students to become tech-savvy

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government inaugurated an IT lab at the Baba Guru Nanak School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math in Peshawar last week. It wants to make Sikh students more tech-savvy.

The lab was inaugurated by Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bhangash and Adviser to the KP Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash.

“Students here will be taught early-age programming, early-age robotics, and early-age stemming,” said Kamran.

The classes at the lab have commenced on Monday, November 18. The students are initially being taught the basics of using a computer.

“We have learned how cartoons and films are made and how dance parties are shot,” said a student of the institute. “We have also learned how to use different softwares.”

A cake celebrating the 550th birthday of Sikh spiritual leader, Baba Guru Nanak, was also cut at the inauguration. Kamran added that the lab was a gift from the KP government to the Sikhs on this occasion.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Peshawar sikhs
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Peshawar, KPK, Sikhs, school, IT Lab, Baba Guru Nanak
 
MOST READ
Lahore teen hopes to make coding easier
Lahore teen hopes to make coding easier
Smog alert: Lahore schools to remain closed for two days
Smog alert: Lahore schools to remain closed for two days
Karachi University to administer its own entry test
Karachi University to administer its own entry test
Balochistan university students to admin: Uniforms won't curb harassment
Balochistan university students to admin: Uniforms won’t curb harassment
KP government to spend Rs22b on schools in tribal districts
KP government to spend Rs22b on schools in tribal districts
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.