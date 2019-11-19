KP govt wants Sikh students to become tech-savvy

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government inaugurated an IT lab at the Baba Guru Nanak School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math in Peshawar last week. It wants to make Sikh students more tech-savvy.

The lab was inaugurated by Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bhangash and Adviser to the KP Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash.

“Students here will be taught early-age programming, early-age robotics, and early-age stemming,” said Kamran.

The classes at the lab have commenced on Monday, November 18. The students are initially being taught the basics of using a computer.

“We have learned how cartoons and films are made and how dance parties are shot,” said a student of the institute. “We have also learned how to use different softwares.”

A cake celebrating the 550th birthday of Sikh spiritual leader, Baba Guru Nanak, was also cut at the inauguration. Kamran added that the lab was a gift from the KP government to the Sikhs on this occasion.