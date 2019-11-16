Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
KP government to spend Rs22b on schools in tribal districts

1 hour ago
File photo: AFP

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is spending Rs22 billion on education in the recently merged tribal districts, a spokesperson for the provincial government told Radio Pakistan.

In an interview, the spokesperson said that the government is hiring 4,000 new teachers for the schools in tribal districts.

The government will also provide furniture, solar electricity system to the schools. News classrooms and boundary walls will also be constructed at the education institutions, the spokesperson added.

He said that the government will provide monthly stipend to female students to encourage them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
