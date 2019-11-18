Karachi University to administer its own entry test

The University of Karachi announced on Sunday that students giving admission tests through the National Testing Service will now have to give entry tests through the varsity instead.

“It’s our university and if we have to give admissions, we will take the tests too,” said the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi. “From now on, the varsity will administer the admission test itself.”

He also said that a pick and drop service will be provided to students giving the tests.

As many as 9,600 students have given entry tests for 18 departments at the varsity. A total of 8,908 candidates gave the test for entry into the Bachelor’s programme.

The initial list of candidates will be issued within five days.

The NTS is a private organisation that conducts the tests of hundreds of students who want to get admitted into educational institutions and appointed in government organisations.

It was launched during the Musharraf era as a project of Comsats, a secondary of the Ministry of Science and Technology. It was registered as a non-profit organisation with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. The NTS was taken over by the government in 2018 after it was surrounded with rumors of corruption.